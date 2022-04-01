Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF) Short Interest Update

Lomiko Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMRMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the February 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of LMRMF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 47,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.88. Lomiko Metals has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
