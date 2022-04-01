Short Interest in Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Decreases By 27.3%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 145.2 days.

Shares of MLLCF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875. Molecular Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.61 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41.

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

