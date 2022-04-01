Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $32.15. 37,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,200. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,452,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,885,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,139,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,558,000 after purchasing an additional 735,972 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 918,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 673,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,021,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after purchasing an additional 282,637 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

