Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHIP. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,783. The company has a market capitalization of $175.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. Seanergy Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $1.62.

Seanergy Maritime ( NASDAQ:SHIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.24 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,622 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 60,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,378,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

