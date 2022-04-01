Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Kingold Jewelry has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

Get Kingold Jewelry alerts:

About Kingold Jewelry (Get Rating)

Kingold Jewelry, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of gold jewelry and chinese ornaments. It offers gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. The company was founded by Zhi Hong Jia in 2002 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingold Jewelry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingold Jewelry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.