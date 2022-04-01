Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KIM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 57.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 342.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 110,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 85,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Argus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,455,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,079. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

