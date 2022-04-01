Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.71. 8,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,669. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.64.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of the common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

