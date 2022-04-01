Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,870 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.4% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.10.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total value of $132,954,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,056 shares of company stock worth $234,090,142. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.50. 3,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,185,320. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.49 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

