Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TBBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.70. 4,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.05. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. American Trust bought a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 100,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

