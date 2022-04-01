Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SPPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of SPPI stock remained flat at $$1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market cap of $228.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,894,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,746 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,984,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after buying an additional 2,906,421 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,916,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 2,518,287 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 1,289,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

