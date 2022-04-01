Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of STRS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,033. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.46 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 0.84. Stratus Properties has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $43.25.

Get Stratus Properties alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stratus Properties by 8,650.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stratus Properties by 601.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Stratus Properties by 351.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Stratus Properties by 9,300.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Stratus Properties by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratus Properties, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and management of real estate assets. It operates through the following segments: Hotel, Entertainment, Real Estate Operations, and Leasing Operations. The Hotel segment manages W Austin Hotel and Residences. The Entertainment segment includes production studios and venues for live music, concerts, and private events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stratus Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratus Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.