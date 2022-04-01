SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SS&C Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $75.32. 10,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,279. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average is $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.57. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $67.37 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 172,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 387,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,766,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies (Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

