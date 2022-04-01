Arcus Capital Partners LLC Sells 26,048 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Celsius by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 702,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,296,000 after acquiring an additional 554,872 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,910,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celsius by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 820,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,900,000 after acquiring an additional 341,852 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Celsius during the 4th quarter valued at $21,478,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after acquiring an additional 240,103 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of CELH traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.92. 11,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.92 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.45 and a 1 year high of $110.22.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

