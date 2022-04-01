StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.92.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.29. 8,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,086. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.59. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

