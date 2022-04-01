U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,062. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.

