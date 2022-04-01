U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.20. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,062. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $12.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.44.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 44.45% and a net margin of 93.17%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 189.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Global Investors by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 130,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
U.S. Global Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients.
