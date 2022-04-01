Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BRZE stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,661. Braze has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $98.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.34.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut their target price on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.69.

Braze Company Profile

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

