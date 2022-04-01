Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after acquiring an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 39.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after acquiring an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 69,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is 87.10%.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

