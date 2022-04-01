Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BRZE traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $41.10. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,661. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.34. Braze has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Get Braze alerts:

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $321,743.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.69.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.