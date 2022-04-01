13,731 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $916,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,646,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.91.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total value of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.31. 88,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,367. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.95 and a 12 month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of -54.26, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

