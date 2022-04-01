Arcus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 711 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises about 0.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,226,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 13,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 210.1% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,271,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, reaching $55.89. 161,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749,104. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $51.87 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

