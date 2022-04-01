American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.18 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. American International Group posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.42. 96,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,308. The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.20. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $506,692,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,354,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,013,000 after buying an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

