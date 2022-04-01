Brokerages Anticipate Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.72. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

BLKB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.96. 9,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,067. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.22. Blackbaud has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 8,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $534,346.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

