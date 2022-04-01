Wayfinding Financial LLC Invests $378,000 in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139,302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675,878 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 231.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,625,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,673 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,718 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 23,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,387,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 476,446 shares of company stock valued at $29,168,888. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.88%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.25.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
