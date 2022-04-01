CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.99. 32,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,963. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -24.98 and a beta of 0.96. CoreCivic has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,865,000 after purchasing an additional 220,095 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter worth $134,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 12.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in CoreCivic by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

