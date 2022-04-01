Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,080,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,735,000 after buying an additional 2,592,676 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,158,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,545,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,324,000 after buying an additional 729,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,371,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 102,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,768. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.