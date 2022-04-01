Wayfinding Financial LLC Buys Shares of 8,352 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

