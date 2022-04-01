Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock.

TCN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$18.40.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TSE:TCN traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$19.78. 178,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,766. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$12.56 and a 1 year high of C$21.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The company had revenue of C$155.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95%.

In related news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at C$218,485.40.

About Tricon Residential (Get Rating)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.