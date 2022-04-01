Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Sold by Brown University

Brown University lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,698,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,391,844 shares during the quarter. Blue Owl Capital accounts for about 60.7% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brown University’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $248,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,703,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,498,000. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

OWL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. 36,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,074,519. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.38.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $288.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 71,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,067,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.24 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

