-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) to post ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.16). Trupanion posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of TRUP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.28. 5,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,085. Trupanion has a 1-year low of $69.74 and a 1-year high of $158.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $2,843,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,008 shares of company stock worth $5,516,168. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $42,575,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Trupanion by 277.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 275,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,424,000 after purchasing an additional 202,729 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Trupanion by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares during the period. Tsai Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $5,968,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 67,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

