Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 16.9% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after acquiring an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $7.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $265.30. The stock had a trading volume of 114,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,984. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

