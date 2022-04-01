WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after buying an additional 32,190 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Union Pacific by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $195.68 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.33.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.