Lisk Reaches Market Cap of $335.91 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Lisk has a market cap of $335.91 million and $14.86 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00005641 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00115451 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00018144 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001180 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 128,900,445 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

