Bitcoin Gold Price Reaches $42.07 (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $736.81 million and approximately $113.08 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $42.07 or 0.00091072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.40 or 0.00403517 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.55 or 0.00109435 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

