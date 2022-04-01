Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Decreases By 17.0%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 316 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,394 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Cross Research cut their price target on VMware from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

VMW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $113.60. 15,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,978. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.56. VMware has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

