EOS Hits Market Capitalization of $2.77 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. EOS has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $696.08 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00006089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,050,992,004 coins and its circulating supply is 985,768,299 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

