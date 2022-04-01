Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) to report sales of $157.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $156.60 million. Cars.com reported sales of $153.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660.30 million to $662.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $716.51 million, with estimates ranging from $700.30 million to $732.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 13,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $211,898.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James F. Rogers sold 5,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $78,514.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,052,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,000,000 after buying an additional 222,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cars.com by 320.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after buying an additional 276,803 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cars.com by 4.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 5,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.21 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.65.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

