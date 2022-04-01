Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CTRN. Gordon Haskett lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citi Trends from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered Citi Trends from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.20.

CTRN traded down $2.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,315. The stock has a market cap of $243.27 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.61. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $30.51 and a 52 week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $240.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 102.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after purchasing an additional 98,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 69.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 125.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Citi Trends during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 208.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after purchasing an additional 65,304 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

