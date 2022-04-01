StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

NASDAQ:CPSS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,082. The company has a market capitalization of $216.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.49. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 14.08 and a quick ratio of 14.08.

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $55,872.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey P. Fritz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 446,847 shares of company stock worth $4,646,619 and have sold 108,053 shares worth $1,201,753. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth $48,247,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.