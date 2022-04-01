StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TD Securities downgraded CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.50 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.03.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock remained flat at $$90.36 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,108. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 990.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after buying an additional 576,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,350,000 after buying an additional 1,877,882 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CyrusOne by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,139,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,743,000 after buying an additional 526,939 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 3,520,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $315,814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.