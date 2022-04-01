Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Shares Acquired by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,620 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CBNK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Capital Bancorp by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of CBNK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,813. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.92 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $323.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.46.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 22.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Capital Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.