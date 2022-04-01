Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Five9 from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five9 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.05.

Shares of FIVN traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,032. Five9 has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -146.83 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total value of $124,802.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,404 shares of company stock valued at $1,724,875. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

