Kendall Capital Management Has $1.07 Million Holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 7.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 434,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 44.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,543,000 after purchasing an additional 129,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,683 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after purchasing an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $40.74. 2,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,790. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. AMC Networks Inc. has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $72.80.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. The business had revenue of $803.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

