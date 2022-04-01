Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxbridge Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.50. The stock had a trading volume of 235 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.70. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $7.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Oxbridge Re by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

