Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Short Interest Down 17.5% in March

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 714,600 shares, a drop of 17.5% from the February 28th total of 865,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Mobile from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 89,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

JG stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 6,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,744. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. Aurora Mobile has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.35. Aurora Mobile had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%.

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

