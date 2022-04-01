StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.29. 2,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,555. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $110.81 and a fifty-two week high of $254.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,680,000 after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,633,000 after purchasing an additional 52,812 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 45.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 23,869 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

