San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of SJT stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $9.13.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from San Juan Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.33%.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (Get Rating)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
