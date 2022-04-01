Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,280. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

