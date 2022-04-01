Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of SHG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.67. 2,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,280. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.77. Shinhan Financial Group has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28.
Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.
About Shinhan Financial Group (Get Rating)
Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.
