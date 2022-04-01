Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

SCM stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $13.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,296. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 52.72% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.