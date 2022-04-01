Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $130.97 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41,581 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $130,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 680 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $479,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $586.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,624. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $564.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $598.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

