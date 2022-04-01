Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €70.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($76.92) price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €58.00 ($63.74) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($71.76) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €78.00 ($85.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €67.24 ($73.89).

BNP stock traded down €1.15 ($1.26) during trading on Friday, hitting €51.93 ($57.07). The company had a trading volume of 3,219,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €57.10 and a 200-day moving average of €57.95. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($62.90) and a one year high of €69.17 ($76.01).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

